Quick Take: The New Redeemers

Dr. Eddie Glaude Jr. and Michael Steele discuss the ways in which our history informs our present. The pair take a look at Dr. Glaude's latest best seller, "Begin Again: James Baldwin's America and Its Urgent Lessons for Our Own," and discuss what Glaude describes as "The New Redeemers."
Check out the book here:
https://www.penguinrandomhouse.com/books/575725/begin-again-by-eddie-s-glaude-jr/
Sep 10, 2022
The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.
