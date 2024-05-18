Quick Take: Trump Is Playing His Own Base

This is an excerpt from the full episode, "When They Go Low: With Roland Martin."
Michael Steele speaks with Roland Martin, commentator and host of Roland Martin Unfiltered. The pair discuss the changing landscape of media, the future of broadcasting and the importance of understanding the business and adapting to new technologies. They also discuss the Trump trial, the relationship between Black men and Trump and whether Black people identify with him due to shared experiences with the criminal justice system.
This is an excerpt from the full episode, "When They Go Low: With Roland Martin."
