Michael speaks with Miles Taylor and Former Congressman Joe Sestak about the new third party, Forward, and the FBI search at Trump's Mar-a-Lago.
If you like this podcast, share it with a friend or leave us a review on Apple Podcasts!
Share this post
Quick Take: Twitter Is Not America
www.thebulwark.com
Quick Take: Twitter Is Not America
Aug 27, 2022
Michael speaks with Miles Taylor and Former Congressman Joe Sestak about the new third party, Forward, and the FBI search at Trump's Mar-a-Lago.
The Michael Steele Podcast
Audio
The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Quick Take: Twitter Is Not America