This is an excerpt from the full episode "Tyranny of the Minority: With Daniel Ziblatt and Steven Levitsky."
Michael is joined by Daniel Ziblatt and Steven Levitsky, professors of government at Harvard University and the authors of "Tyranny of the Minority: Why American Democracy Reached the Breaking Point." They discuss what it means to be a party committed to democracy, how our constitution makes us vulnerable to minority rule, reforming the electoral college and the "semi-loyalists" who play a role in harming our democracy.
Check out the book here: https://www.amazon.com/Tyranny-Minority-American-Democracy-Breaking/dp/0593443071
Quick Take: We Almost Abolished the Electoral College. What Happened?
