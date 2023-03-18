It's that time of the year again... welcome to the barbershop. Michael is joined by Jonathan Capehart, John Fugelsang and Tara Setmayer for a conversation on all kinds of politics and crazy, touching on Ronna McDaniel's "loyalty oath," the Fox News-Dominion lawsuit and predictions for the 2024 presidential election. Plus, whether the GOP will succeed in diversifying their base and how the word "woke" has been weaponized.
This is an excerpt from the episode "Who Is 'The One' for 2024?: With Jonathan Capehart, John Fugelsang and Tara Setmayer."
Jonathan Capehart is a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, former member of The Washington Post editorial board, an MSNBC contributor and the anchor of "The Saturday Show with Jonathan Capehart" and “The Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart.” Follow him @CapehartJ
John Fugelsang is an actor, comedian and the host of SiriusXM’s “Tell Me Everything” and “The John Fugelsang Podcast.”
Tara Setmayer is a former CNN political commentator, Senior Advisor at The Lincoln Project and host of the live show "The Breakdown.”
Quick Take: Where "Woke" Originated
Quick Take: Where "Woke" Originated