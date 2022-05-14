Michael speaks with musician, activist and writer Andre Henry about his new book, "All the White Friends I Couldn't Keep: Hope--and Hard Pills to Swallow--About Fighting for Black Lives." The pair discuss why previous movements for Black lives worked, the "militant approach to nonviolence," and how today there's a lot of passion, but not enough strategy.
Check out Andre's book here: https://www.penguinrandomhouse.com/books/673889/all-the-white-friends-i-couldnt-keep-by-andre-henry/
Quick Take: Why Previous Movements Worked
Quick Take: Why Previous Movements Worked
May 14, 2022
