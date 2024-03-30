The Bulwark
The Michael Steele Podcast
Quick Take: Why So Many Americans Are Disillusioned with Religion
0:00
-13:14

Quick Take: Why So Many Americans Are Disillusioned with Religion

The Bulwark
Mar 30, 2024
Share

Michael Steele speaks with Dr. Phil about his new book, "We've Got Issues: How You Can Stand Strong for America’s Soul and Sanity." The pair discuss the decline of religion's influence on society, preparing children and students for the world, the impact the COVID-19 pandemic had on society and the importance of speaking up for what you believe in.

Check out "We've Got Issues" here: https://www.amazon.com/Weve-Got-Issues-Strong-Americas/dp/1668061708

Dr. Phil Primetime will premiere on April 2, 2024 @ 8PM EST on Merit Street Media.

If you enjoyed this podcast, be sure to leave a review or share it with a friend!

Follow Dr. Phil @DrPhil
Follow Michael @MichaelSteele
Follow the podcast @steele_podcast

0 Comments
The Bulwark
The Michael Steele Podcast
Audio
The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
The Bulwark
Recent Episodes
Following the Constitution's Original Meaning: With A.J. Jacobs
  The Bulwark
Quick Take: Get Your Vote On
  The Bulwark
A Journalist's Outlook on This Moment in History: With April Ryan
  The Bulwark
Quick Take: We Almost Abolished the Electoral College. What Happened?
  The Bulwark
The Electability of the Next President of the United States: With Rick Ungar
  The Bulwark
Quick Take: How Smart Phones Impacted Perceptions of Race
  The Bulwark
Closing the Voting Turnout Gap (Barbershop)
  The Bulwark
Quick Take: Democracy Has Been In Peril Before Now
  The Bulwark