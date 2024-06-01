This is an excerpt from the full episode "A Moderate Approach: With Adam Epstein."
Michael Steele speaks with Tony Award-winning retired Broadway producer turned moderate podcast host, Adam Epstein. The pair discuss the upcoming presidential election, polarization in politics and the need for a more moderate approach. Plus, Israel and Palestine and the protests on college campuses.
Check out "Dirty Moderate with Adam Epstein" https://dirtymoderate.substack.com/podcast
If you enjoyed this podcast, be sure to leave a review or share it with a friend!
Follow Adam Epstein on Instagram/Threads: @therealadamepstein
Follow Dirty Moderate on X: @dirty_moderate
Follow Michael Steele on X: @MichaelSteele
Follow Michael Steele on Instagram/Threads: @chairman_steele
Follow the podcast @steele_podcast
Quick Take: You Don't Have to Agree with Everything Biden Stands For
Quick Take: You Don't Have to Agree with Everything Biden Stands For
Quick Take: You Don't Have to Agree with Everything Biden Stands For
This is an excerpt from the full episode "A Moderate Approach: With Adam Epstein."
Quick Take: You Don't Have to Agree with Everything Biden Stands For