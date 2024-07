Michael Steele speaks with Progressive radio host, Thom Hartmann. The pair discuss rebuilding America's middle class and the need to re-transfer wealth from the top 1%. They also discuss the failures of messaging by Democrats, types of Conservatism shaped by Eisenhower and Reagan, and the implications of Project 2025.

Become a Bulwark+ member to listen to full episodes of The Michael Steele Podcast ad free!

Get 30 day free trial