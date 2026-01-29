The Bulwark

Preview

Retired General Warns Militarizing Minneapolis Would Be A Disaster | Command Post

Mark Hertling's avatar
William Kristol's avatar
Mark Hertling and William Kristol
Jan 29, 2026
∙ Paid

In this edition of Command Post, Bill Kristol and Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling (Ret.) give their takes on the federal agents in Minneapolis following the killing of Alex Pretti, explain the dangers of militarizing U.S. cities, and what NATO allies are doing in the Arctic.

Have a question that you'd like us to consider for a future episode of Command Post? Send an email to commandpost@thebulwark.com. Please include your name, how to pronounce it and where you're located.

