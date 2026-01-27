The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Right-Wing Media Won’t Let Trump De-Escalate Minneapolis

Sam Stein's avatar
Will Sommer's avatar
Sam Stein and Will Sommer
Jan 27, 2026
∙ Paid

Sam Stein and Will Sommer give their takes on the right wing media fallout from the killing of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis after the White House quietly tried to distance themselves from Greg Bovino. Megyn Kelly was grossly indifferent and didn't "feel sorry" about Pretti's death while Tim Pool remains unapologetic and is pushing for the crackdowns to continue.

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

