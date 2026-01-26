The Bulwark

Sarah Longwell: They Support Gun Rights—But Only for Republicans

Sarah Longwell's avatar
Sarah Longwell
Jan 26, 2026
∙ Paid

Fresh off MSNOW's The Weekend with Catherine Rampell, Sarah Longwell explains why the killing of Alex Pretti is breaking through with voters—and why government lies and Second Amendment hypocrisy aren’t holding up.

Watch The Weekend on MSNOW: https://www.ms.now/the-weekend



As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.



