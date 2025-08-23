The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
13
7

Sen. Cortez Masto: Forget the Purity Tests!

Lauren Egan's avatar
Lauren Egan
Aug 23, 2025
∙ Paid
13
7
Share

Senator Catherine Cortez Masto joins Lauren Egan to talk about how Democrats can actually win in swing states — and what it will take to beat Donald Trump. From grocery prices to border security, she argues that moderation and voter engagement are the key to victory.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture