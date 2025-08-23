Sen. Cortez Masto: Forget the Purity Tests!

Senator Catherine Cortez Masto joins Lauren Egan to talk about how Democrats can actually win in swing states — and what it will take to beat Donald Trump. From grocery prices to border security, she argues that moderation and voter engagement are the key to victory.



