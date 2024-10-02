Playback speed
So Much Rage

Sarah Longwell
,
Tim Miller
, and
Jonathan V. Last
Oct 02, 2024
∙ Paid
90
Let’s be honest, the gang loathes JD Vance with a burning passion and wanted Tim Walz destroy him. Instead, Walz was Mr. Midwest Nice. Did he miss an opportunity? Or was it exactly what the Harris campaign needed? Plus, the gang give their thoughts on the International Longshoremen’s Association’s strike and Judge Aileen Cannon getting another case related to Donald Trump.

Details for our Bulwark Live Swing State Swing tour are coming soon to TheBulwark.com/events.

Watch, listen and leave a comment. This ad-free video edition of The Next Level is exclusively for Bulwark+ members. Use the controls on the the left side of the player to toggle to the free audio-only edition or find the show wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube.

The Bulwark
The Next Level
Audio
Video
Sarah Longwell, Tim Miller, and Jonathan V. Last bring their signature political insight and banter to the masses in The Next Level podcast. Tune in to hear them discuss the news of the week, breakdown campaigns and elections, and wade into pop culture feuds.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
Jonathan V. Last
Sarah Longwell
Tim Miller
