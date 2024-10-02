So Much Rage

Let’s be honest, the gang loathes JD Vance with a burning passion and wanted Tim Walz destroy him. Instead, Walz was Mr. Midwest Nice. Did he miss an opportunity? Or was it exactly what the Harris campaign needed? Plus, the gang give their thoughts on the International Longshoremen’s Association’s strike and Judge Aileen Cannon getting another case related to Donald Trump.

Leave a comment

Details for our Bulwark Live Swing State Swing tour are coming soon to TheBulwark.com/events.

Watch, listen and leave a comment. This ad-free video edition of The Next Level is exclusively for Bulwark+ members. Use the controls on the the left side of the player to toggle to the free audio-only edition or find the show wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube.

You can add The Next Level to your podcast player of choice, here.