Sorry to Pierce Your Bubble

Tim Miller
Jonathan V. Last
Sarah Longwell
Dec 05, 2024
Sarah joins Tim and JVL fresh off a heated panel at the Dealbook Summit with Kevin McCarthy, Kellyanne Conway, Anita Dunn and more. The gang also discuss Pete Hegseth’s potentially doomed nomination for Secretary of Defense, the possibility of Ron DeSantis replacing him, Lara Trump becoming the senator for Florida, and Donald Trump’s concepts of a plan to end the war in Ukraine.

Appears in episode
Jonathan V. Last
Sarah Longwell
Tim Miller
