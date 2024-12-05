Sorry to Pierce Your Bubble

Sarah joins Tim and JVL fresh off a heated panel at the Dealbook Summit with Kevin McCarthy, Kellyanne Conway, Anita Dunn and more. The gang also discuss Pete Hegseth’s potentially doomed nomination for Secretary of Defense, the possibility of Ron DeSantis replacing him, Lara Trump becoming the senator for Florida, and Donald Trump’s concepts of a plan to end the war in Ukraine.

