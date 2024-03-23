On this week’s episode I’m thrilled to be rejoined by Brandon Struessnig and Bilge Ebiri, who spearhead Vulture’s annual Stunt Awards. We talked about the year’s big winner, John Wick Chapter 4, how folks kind of have to decide for themselves how much CGI is too much CGI when determining what counts as practical and what counts as digital, and compiling the 100 most influential fight scenes of all time. Some important links for you:
The winners of the 2024 stunt awards;
Brandon’s tribute to Henry Kingi;
The 100 most influential fights in action cinema;
And a preview of The Fall Guy.
If you enjoyed this episode, please share it with a friend!
The 2024 Stunt Awards!