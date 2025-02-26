Playback speed
The Backlash Is Here: Trump Supporters Beg Right-Wing Hosts To Stop DOGE Firings

Tim Miller
Feb 26, 2025
6
12
Tim Miller is joined by Angelo Carusone, President of Media Matters, to discuss the public outcry to right-wing radio and tv hosts to help amid the Trump administration's cuts and policies impacting their lives.

Read More in Media Matters

Sam Stein, "He Took Musk’s Resignation Offer. He Was Fired Anyway."

JVL, "The Washington Post and Autocracy’s Asymmetric Advantage"

Tim Miller
