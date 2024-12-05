Playback speed
The Bitter End to Joe Biden's Presidency (with Michael Smerconish)

Dec 05, 2024
2
2
Michael Steele speaks with Michael Smerconish about how Americans have much more in common than it seems, despite how the media paints our political divides, Pete Hegseth's mom calling him an abuser, Joe Biden pardoning Hunter Biden, and why Democrats lost in 2024.

Check out the book here: https://www.amazon.com/Freedom-Timothy-Snyder/dp/0593728726

Watch, listen and leave a comment. Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to the audio edition.

Ad-free editions are available exclusively with a Bulwark+ membership. The Michael Steele Podcast is available wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube.

The Michael Steele Podcast is hosted by former RNC Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.
