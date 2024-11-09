The Bulwark
Bulwark Goes to Hollywood
The Christmas Movie Industrial Complex
The Christmas Movie Industrial Complex

Russell Hainline on 'Hot Frosty' and how Hallmark resembles a classic Hollywood movie factory.
Sonny Bunch
Nov 09, 2024
‘Hot Frosty’ (MovieStillsDB)

Hey everybody, before we get started I’d just like to welcome the new subscribers we’ve picked up over the last month or two and remind y’all that if you’re here strictly for the politics and aren’t interested in the cultural coverage that you can change your email and podcast preferences here. I won’t be offended! —SB

This week I’m joined by Russell Hainline, the screenwriter of the forthcoming Netflix original Hot Frosty as well as a whole bunch of Hallmark original Christmas movies (including last year’s The Santa Summit and the forthcoming The Santa Class). I asked him on today to talk about the burgeoning market for Christmas movies on channels like Hallmark and streaming services like Netflix, and we had a great chat about how Hallmark resembles a cable network less than the old Hollywood studios like RKO and MGM. What lessons can the rest of the industry learn from them? If you enjoyed this episode, share it with a friend!

