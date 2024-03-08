On this week’s episode, Philip Bump of The Washington Post joins guest host A.B. Stoddard and the usual crew to discuss the beginning of the general election.
The Dreaded General Election Arrives
Mar 08, 2024
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The Mona Charen Show
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The Mona Charen Show is a weekly, one-on-one discussion that goes in depth on political and cultural topics.The Mona Charen Show is a weekly, one-on-one discussion that goes in depth on political and cultural topics.
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