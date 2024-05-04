The Bulwark
Bulwark Goes to Hollywood
The Fall and Rise of 'Scarface'
The Fall and Rise of 'Scarface'

Glenn Kenny on the making of Brian De Palma's classic.
Sonny Bunch
May 04, 2024
‘Scarface’ (MovieStillsDB)

This week, I’m rejoined by Glenn Kenny to discuss his new book The World Is Yours: The Story of Scarface. Among the topics discussed: What a Scarface directed by Sidney Lumet might have looked like; how the movie secured an R rating rather than a commercially disastrous X; and whether or not Scarface is a “political” movie. If you enjoyed this episode, make sure to listen to our previous encounter (and pick up his book Made Men: The Story of Goodfellas, it’s a hoot). And please share this with a friend!

