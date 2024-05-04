The Fall and Rise of 'Scarface'

This week, I’m rejoined by Glenn Kenny to discuss his new book The World Is Yours: The Story of Scarface. Among the topics discussed: What a Scarface directed by Sidney Lumet might have looked like; how the movie secured an R rating rather than a commercially disastrous X; and whether or not Scarface is a “political” movie. If you enjoyed this episode, make sure to listen to our previous encounter (and pick up his book Made Men: The Story of Goodfellas, it’s a hoot). And please share this with a friend!

