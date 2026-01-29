The FBI Just Raided a Georgia Elections Office Over Trump’s 2020 Lies

Tim Miller and Andrew Egger give their takes on the FBI’s raid of a Georgia elections office on Wednesday as Donald Trump revives “Stop the Steal” six years after losing the 2020 election.Tim and Andrew break down how it escalates Trump’s long-running election conspiracy into federal law enforcement action, why it looks like a dry run ahead of the midterms, and why Tulsi Gabbard was at the raid.



