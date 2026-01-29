The Bulwark

The FBI Just Raided a Georgia Elections Office Over Trump’s 2020 Lies

Tim Miller and Andrew Egger
Jan 29, 2026
Tim Miller and Andrew Egger give their takes on the FBI’s raid of a Georgia elections office on Wednesday as Donald Trump revives “Stop the Steal” six years after losing the 2020 election.Tim and Andrew break down how it escalates Trump’s long-running election conspiracy into federal law enforcement action, why it looks like a dry run ahead of the midterms, and why Tulsi Gabbard was at the raid.

Save the date for our 2026 live tour which we will kick off on February 19 to be with our friends in the Twin Cities. Sarah, JVL, and Tim will be there and then we will head to the Lone Star State for a one-night show in Dallas on March 18 and one in Austin on March 19. Minnesota tickets will go on sale this Friday and both Texas shows will go on sale next week.

Watch your inbox and https://TheBulwark.com/events for more.

