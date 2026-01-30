The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview

The Government Treats Armed Militias Better Than Protesters (w/ Radley Balko)

Jonathan V. Last's avatar
Jonathan V. Last
Jan 30, 2026
∙ Paid

JVL is joined by journalist and civil liberties expert Radley Balko for his take on the why the federal response in Minneapolis fundamentally different and far more dangerous than a typical police shooting. Balko explains why this isn’t just a case of bad officers or poor judgment, but a breakdown at the institutional level, where DHS and ICE no longer even pretend to care about legitimacy and may be beyond reform.

Read more from Radley Balko.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2026 Bulwark Media · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture