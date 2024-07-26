Recently in The Bulwark:

OVER THE LAST WEEK, a conspiracy theory caught fire on the American right that was so easily disprovable that it’s worth taking the time to name and shame the people who spread it or otherwise abetted it, whether out of malice, stupidity, or sheer tinfoil-hat lunacy. The crux of the rumor: that President Joe Biden was dead or dying

KIM WEHLE: The Uncertain Future of Special Counsels

WHEN U.S. DISTRICT JUDGE AILEEN CANNON dismissed the classified-documents case against Donald Trump, she didn’t only give a boost to the Republican presidential candidate. If her decision is not overturned, Cannon—along with the U.S. Supreme Court, via its recent ruling on presidential immunity—may have destroyed the foundations of independence for federal prosecutors, rendering the concept of a special counsel all but obsolete.

LINDA CHAVEZ: Donald Trump Is Becoming Increasingly Unhinged on Immigration

THE NEWS HAS MOVED SO FAST over the past few weeks that Donald Trump has gotten away with some insanity that makes his past outrages look almost sensible. Among the most unhinged claims in the disjointed litany of terribles that spewed from his mouth as he accepted the GOP nomination was this dooz

Happy Thursday! The moving countdown is approaching zero, and the move westward is taking shape. In the coming days, Overtime might be shorter than usual.

Southwest is killing off…what made it distinct: unassigned seating. And adding red-eye flights.

Haley Voters for Harris has a response… To Haley’s lawyers: pound sand.

NYT woman on the street… Turns out to be a serial liar who went viral for suing Wendy’s.

Republicans for Kamala… A new project from our friends at RVAT.

George Conway has a new ad… targeting Trump’s mental blunders.

