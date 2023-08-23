The Bulwark
The Loneliness of the Black Republican: With Leah Wright Rigueur
Aug 23, 2023
How has Black Republicanism evolved throughout American history and what has (or hasn't) been done to attract Black voters to the party? Michael Steele speaks with Leah Wright Rigueur, Associate Professor of History at Johns Hopkins University and the author of the award-winning book, “The Loneliness of the Black Republican: Pragmatic Politics and the Pursuit of Power.” The pair discuss the transactional nature of Black Republicanism, celebrity endorsements by Black Republicans, Jackie Robinson and the notion of the "militant Black Republican."

Check out Leah's book here: https://www.amazon.com/Loneliness-Black-Republican-Pragmatic-Politics/dp/0691173648

Follow Leah @LeahRigueur
Follow Michael Steele @MichaelSteele
Follow the podcast @steele_podcast

The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.
