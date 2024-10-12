The Bulwark
Bulwark Goes to Hollywood
The Movie Donald Trump Doesn't Want You to See
The Movie Donald Trump Doesn't Want You to See

Gabriel Sherman, the writer of 'The Apprentice' on the struggles of getting this movie made—and released.
Sonny Bunch
Oct 12, 2024
‘The Apprentice’ (MovieStillsDB)

I’m joined by Gabriel Sherman, the writer of The Apprentice, on this week’s episode Sebastian Stan plays Donald Trump in this movie in theaters now about the future president’s relationship with noted legal fixer and possible evil supervillain Roy Cohn (Jeremy Strong). The movie’s path to distribution is almost as interesting as the film itself: following production and a decent response at Cannes, it found itself in limbo as the original financier got cold feet and studios worried about reprisals from Donald Trump if he were to win the presidency again. We discussed all that and more in our chat; if you found it interesting, I hope you share it with a friend!

