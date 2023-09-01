The GOP Debate has left a lot of unsolved questions about the 2024 election, Trump's future, and what it all means for the Republican party. We're joined by Jen Psaki, political analyst and former government official, Don Calloway, attorney and politician, and Tim Miller, political consultant, for an insightful lineup.
The Pepperoni Pizza Of Politics: With Jen Psaki, Don Calloway, and Tim Miller
The Pepperoni Pizza Of Politics: With Jen Psaki, Don Calloway, and Tim Miller
Sep 01, 2023
The Pepperoni Pizza Of Politics: With Jen Psaki, Don Calloway, and Tim Miller
The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.
