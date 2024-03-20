The Bulwark
The Road to Building the GOP's Frankenstein Part I: With Tiffany Cross, Angela Rye and Andrew Gillum
The Road to Building the GOP's Frankenstein Part I: With Tiffany Cross, Angela Rye and Andrew Gillum

Mar 20, 2024
Michael is joined by Tiffany Cross, Angela Rye and Andrew Gillum. Tiffany, Angela and Andrew discuss the intention behind their new podcast, Native Land Pod and have a nuanced discussion on whether or not to engage with Black people considering casting their ballot for Trump. The script flips and Michael is interviewed on his role with the Tea Party, GOP and MAGA today, including his "Fire Pelosi" campaign and whether he regrets it. Angela's parents make a couple of cameos, too.

Part II of this episode drops Saturday, March 23rd.

If you enjoyed this episode, leave a review or share this episode with a friend.

Check out Native Land Pod and ACross Generations with Tiffany Cross wherever you get your podcasts.

Follow Tiffany @TiffanyDCross
Follow Angela: @angela_rye
Follow Andrew: @andrewgillum
Follow Michael @MichaelSteele
Follow the podcast @steele_podcast

The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.
