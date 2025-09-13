The Super Rich Still Worship this Loser

Tim Miller spent a full hour on MSNBC with Nicolle Wallace and guests digging into America’s biggest challenges, from the latest school shootings and our broken gun culture to Trump’s authoritarian push to put tanks in U.S. cities. They also covered how Trump’s tariffs are driving inflation, the GOP’s redistricting power grabs, and why courts and communities must keep pushing back. A sharp, unflinching look at the threats to democracy, and where hope still lives.

