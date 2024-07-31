The Trump Campaign Implodes

The campaign has completely turned on its head after Vice President Kamala Harris became the Democratic Party’s nominee. She’s got the right message, the right mentality, and an excited base that could propel her to a win against Donald Trump in November.

The Trump campaign, by the way, is completely panicking, as shown by its public shunning of Project 2025 and second guessing of Sen. JD Vance as Trump’s running mate.

Plus, the gang weighs in on the veepstakes and, spoiler alert, they’re all on the same page when it comes to who should join the ticket!

