Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
36

The Trump Campaign Implodes

Tim Miller
,
Jonathan V. Last
, and
Sarah Longwell
Jul 31, 2024
∙ Paid
36
Share

The campaign has completely turned on its head after Vice President Kamala Harris became the Democratic Party’s nominee. She’s got the right message, the right mentality, and an excited base that could propel her to a win against Donald Trump in November.

The Trump campaign, by the way, is completely panicking, as shown by its public shunning of Project 2025 and second guessing of Sen. JD Vance as Trump’s running mate.

Plus, the gang weighs in on the veepstakes and, spoiler alert, they’re all on the same page when it comes to who should join the ticket!

We’re heading to Dallas on September 5 for An Evening with The Bulwark. For more information and tickets go to TheBulwark.com/events.

Leave a comment

Watch, listen and leave a comment. This ad-free video edition of The Next Level is exclusively for Bulwark+ members. Use the controls on the the left side of the player to toggle to the audio edition.

The Bulwark
The Next Level
Audio
Video
Sarah Longwell, Tim Miller, and Jonathan V. Last bring their signature political insight and banter to the masses in The Next Level podcast. Tune in to hear them discuss the news of the week, breakdown campaigns and elections, and wade into pop culture feuds.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube Music
YouTube
Overcast
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Jonathan V. Last
Sarah Longwell
Tim Miller
Recent Episodes
Wait ... are we ... happy?
  Jonathan V. Last and A.B. Stoddard
Kamala's Perfect Storm
  Jonathan V. LastSarah Longwell, and Tim Miller
How Kamala Will Beat Trump
  Jonathan V. Last and A.B. Stoddard
Bent Knees
  Sarah LongwellJonathan V. Last, and Tim Miller
Blue MAGA
  Jonathan V. LastTim Miller, and Sarah Longwell
The Waiting Game
  Jonathan V. Last and A.B. Stoddard
Burdened by What Currently Is
  Sarah LongwellTim Miller, and Jonathan V. Last