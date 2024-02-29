The Truth Doesn't Please Everybody, and That's Okay: With Larry Wilmore

Michael Steele speaks with Larry Wilmore, Emmy Award winner and television producer, comedian and writer. The pair discuss Trump's sneakers and relationship with the Black community, how our culture is reflected in music, television and film, discussing uncomfortable topics about race, Jon Stewart's return to The Daily Show and the importance of showing vulnerability amidst facing fears.
Feb 29, 2024
The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.
