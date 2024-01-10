Michael Steele speaks with Alicia Menendez and Symone Sanders-Townsend, his co-hosts of the new MSNBC show, The Weekend, premiering this Saturday, January 13th at 8amET.
The trio discuss their reaction to getting the call to host a new weekend show together, how their personalities balance each other's voices and what The Weekend will look like as a show. They also discuss Nikki Haley omitting slavery as the cause of the Civil War, Elise Stefanik calling jailed January 6th rioters “hostages” and the minds of voters heading into 2024
The Weekend, hosted by Alicia Menendez, Symone Sanders-Townsend and Michael Steele, premieres Saturday, January 13, just two days before the consequential Iowa caucuses. The new program will air 8am to 10am ET on Saturdays and Sundays.
The Weekend on MSNBC: With Alicia Menendez and Symone Sanders-Townsend