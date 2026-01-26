The Bulwark

The White House is Scrambling to Contain Fallout Over Minneapolis Killing

Sam Stein and Andrew Egger
Jan 26, 2026
Sam Stein and Andrew Egger give their takes on the fallout from the White House after top officials like Stephen Miller, Kristi Noem, and Greg Bovino called Alex Pretti a “would‑be assassin” and “domestic terrorist” in the minutes after federal agents shot and killed him in Minneapolis even as video evidence and witness accounts contradicted them. As the Trump team scrambles to change the narrative, Bovino has been moved out of his Minneapolis role.

