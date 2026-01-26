The White House is Scrambling to Contain Fallout Over Minneapolis Killing

Sam Stein and Andrew Egger give their takes on the fallout from the White House after top officials like Stephen Miller, Kristi Noem, and Greg Bovino called Alex Pretti a “would‑be assassin” and “domestic terrorist” in the minutes after federal agents shot and killed him in Minneapolis even as video evidence and witness accounts contradicted them. As the Trump team scrambles to change the narrative, Bovino has been moved out of his Minneapolis role.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.