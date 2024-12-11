Playback speed
The Worst Is Yet to Come

Tim Miller
,
Jonathan V. Last
, and
Sarah Longwell
Dec 11, 2024
4
3
The gang talk Joni Ernst folding to MAGA on Pete Hegseth’s nomination, Donald Trump already acting like president, the shocking amount of support for alleged murderer Luigi Mangione, and Kimberly Guilfoyle getting offered Ambassador to Greece amid her breakup with Donald Trump Jr.

Dealbook Summit audio

Watch, listen and leave a comment. This ad-free video edition of The Next Level is exclusively for Bulwark+ members. Use the controls on the the left side of the player to toggle to the free audio-only edition or find the show wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube.

You can add The Next Level to your podcast player of choice, here.

