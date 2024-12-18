They're Already Tearing Themselves Apart

The gang discuss the GOP’s plans to investigate Liz Cheney, Elon Musk potentially causing a government shutdown before Donald Trump’s new term has even begun, and Bret Stephens renouncing the Never Trump title.

