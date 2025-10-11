The Bulwark

They're 'Opening the Door' (with Andrew Egger)

Sarah Longwell
Andrew Egger
Oct 11, 2025
For the last few weeks, the Trump administration has escalated its authoritarian impulses, from pressuring ABC to cancel a late night host, to deploying the Texas National Guard to Chicago. You might call it “authoritarian,” but the voters are just getting mildly queasy. The Bulwark’s own Andrew Egger joins the show to talk about the news, the voters, and how we’re even supposed to cover it these days.

Morning Shots: The Insidious Effort to Rationalize Trump’s Lawfare

