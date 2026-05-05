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This is The Stupidest War You Can Possibly Imagine

Sarah Longwell's avatar
Tim Miller's avatar
Sam Stein's avatar
Sarah Longwell, Tim Miller, and Sam Stein
May 05, 2026
∙ Paid

Sarah Longwell, Tim Miller and Sam Stein (filling in for JVL) discuss the Trump administration’s assertion that the effort to protect ships in the Strait of Hormuz is "separate and distinct" from the larger war effort in Iran. Plus, they get into the drama over Ken Martin’s time as DNC chair, the effect the Supreme Court’s recent voting rights ruling might have on the midterms, the wisdom of Senate Republicans allocating $1 billion for the ballroom Trump promised would be completed without public money and how the Senate battleground his shaping up for Democrats this fall. Bonus: Tim coins a new term for presidents hitting historically bad polling numbers.

"The YOLO Presidency" by Ashley Parker and Michael Scherer

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