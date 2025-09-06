Tim Miller: Comedians Are Popping Trump’s MAGA Bubble

Tim Miller joins Nicolle Wallace on MSNBC’s Deadline: White House to take on Trump’s ‘Department of War’ rebrand, the collapse of his anti-war image, and how comedians from South Park to MAGA comics are skewering his tough-guy act.



Watch Deadline: White House — https://www.msnbc.com/deadline-white-house

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.