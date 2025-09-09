Tim Miller: Cover-Up Shows Epstein Is Trump’s Weak Spot

Tim Miller joins Stephanie Ruhle on MSNBC’s The 11th Hour to take on the looming Democratic showdown over a potential government shutdown, Trump’s slipping poll numbers on key issues like immigration and trade, and why Democrats need to pick smart fights that define the stakes heading into 2026. They also discuss the Epstein cover-up allegations, what Trump’s actions reveal about his political vulnerabilities, and how Democrats can leverage oversight to keep the pressure on.



