Tim Miller: Federal Agents Shot an American And These Ghouls Defended It

Tim Miller
Jan 29, 2026
∙ Paid

Tim Miller joined Piers Morgan to give his take on Alex Pretti's murder by federal officers in Minneapolis and called out panelists defending state violence, while breaking down what real courage and real masculinity looks like.

Watch the full video on Piers Morgan’s channel.

