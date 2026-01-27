The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview

Tim Miller: You Don’t Get a Mulligan for Murder

Tim Miller's avatar
Tim Miller
Jan 27, 2026
∙ Paid

Tim Miller takes on the Trump administration’s effort to defuse outrage over Minneapolis with PR tweaks and cosmetic changes, arguing that softer language and shuffled personnel don’t address the abuse of power.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2026 Bulwark Media · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture