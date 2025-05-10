The Bulwark

Tim Rips Stephen Miller’s Sick Abuse of Power

May 10, 2025
Transcript

Tim Miller joins Symone Sanders-Townsend, Michael Steele, and Alicia Menendez on MSNBC’s The Weeknight to discuss the Trump administration’s alarming threats to suspend habeas corpus, the disturbing surge in ICE detentions without due process, and how Trump's immigration policies are eroding constitutional protections.

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

