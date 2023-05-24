Welcome to the beauty shop. Michael is joined by April Ryan and Tara Setmayer for a discussion on current events and politics. They discuss Tim Scott's campaign, the role he is playing and how he's attempted to win over the GOP. They also discuss the tropes the GOP uses to attract Black voters, Biden's debt ceiling negotiations and the NAACP's travel advisory.
If you enjoyed stopping by the beauty shop, leave a review or share it with a friend!
April Ryan is a political analyst and reporter for The Grio, the longest-serving Black female White House correspondent and the author of “Black Women Will Save the World.”
Tara Setmayer is a former CNN political commentator, Senior Advisor at The Lincoln Project and host of the live show "The Breakdown.”
Follow April @AprilDRyan
Follow Tara Setmayer @TaraSetmayer
Follow Michael @MichaelSteele
Follow the podcast @steele_podcast
Tim Scott, The Debt Ceiling and the NAACP: With April Ryan and Tara Setmayer
Tim Scott, The Debt Ceiling and the NAACP: With April Ryan and Tara Setmayer
Tim Scott, The Debt Ceiling and the NAACP: With April Ryan and Tara Setmayer
Welcome to the beauty shop. Michael is joined by April Ryan and Tara Setmayer for a discussion on current events and politics. They discuss Tim Scott's campaign, the role he is playing and how he's attempted to win over the GOP. They also discuss the tropes the GOP uses to attract Black voters, Biden's debt ceiling negotiations and the NAACP's travel advisory.
Tim Scott, The Debt Ceiling and the NAACP: With April Ryan and Tara Setmayer