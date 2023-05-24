The Bulwark
Tim Scott, The Debt Ceiling and the NAACP: With April Ryan and Tara Setmayer
Tim Scott, The Debt Ceiling and the NAACP: With April Ryan and Tara Setmayer

May 24, 2023
Welcome to the beauty shop. Michael is joined by April Ryan and Tara Setmayer for a discussion on current events and politics. They discuss Tim Scott's campaign, the role he is playing and how he's attempted to win over the GOP. They also discuss the tropes the GOP uses to attract Black voters, Biden's debt ceiling negotiations and the NAACP's travel advisory.

April Ryan is a political analyst and reporter for The Grio, the longest-serving Black female White House correspondent and the author of “Black Women Will Save the World.”

Tara Setmayer is a former CNN political commentator, Senior Advisor at The Lincoln Project and host of the live show "The Breakdown.”

Follow April @AprilDRyan
Follow Tara Setmayer @TaraSetmayer
Follow Michael @MichaelSteele
Follow the podcast @steele_podcast

The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.
