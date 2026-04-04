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Trump Claimed Iran Had No Air Defenses. Then They Shot Down US Jets.

Tim Miller's avatar
Sarah Longwell's avatar
Tim Miller and Sarah Longwell
Apr 04, 2026
∙ Paid

Tim Miller and Sarah Longwell give their takes on the Trump White House calling an early “lid” during an escalating war with Iran. As Trump claims the U.S. military is “unstoppable," American fighter jets were shot down and a service member is missing. Sarah also explains that swing voters are turning against Trump, feeling misled as the war drags on and prices rise. They also discuss Trump’s repeated “48-hour” threats, rising oil costs, and the growing gap between his rhetoric and reality.

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