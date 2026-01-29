The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview

Trump Cuts Cabinet Meeting Short, Dodges Questions

Tim Miller's avatar
Sam Stein's avatar
Tim Miller and Sam Stein
Jan 29, 2026
∙ Paid

Tim Miller and Sam Stein give their takes on Trump’s latest Cabinet meeting where he dodged questions, ignored controversial Cabinet members, and declared that housing prices should go up as he tried to tout affordability.

Save the date for our 2026 live tour which we will kick off on February 19 to be with our friends in the Twin Cities. Sarah, JVL, Tim, and Sam will be there and then we will head to the Lone Star State for a one-night show in Dallas on March 18 and one in Austin on March 19. Minnesota tickets will go on sale this Friday and both Texas shows will go on sale next week.

Watch your inbox and https://TheBulwark.com/events for more.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2026 Bulwark Media · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture