Trump Disappears for Days, Returns With Deranged Truth Post

Tim Miller takes on the swirl of Trump health rumors and the bizarre Truth Social post about the Rose Garden patio. After days out of sight, Trump reemerged looking frail—and obsessing over limestone instead of policy. What does it say about his stamina, his priorities, and whether he’s even fit for the job?



