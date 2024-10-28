Trump Has a Secret

After a long break, Jonathan V. Last and A.B. Stoddard return to the void to react to Donald Trump claiming to have a secret with Republican Speaker Mike Johnson. Are they going to try and stop a Kamala Harris victory in the House?

Leave a comment

Watch, listen and leave a comment. This ad-free video edition of The Next Level is exclusively for Bulwark+ members. Use the controls on the the left side of the player to toggle to the free audio-only edition or find the show wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube.

You can add The Next Level to your podcast player of choice, here.