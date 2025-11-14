Trump Promotes Guy Who Was Too Racist for GOP Senators

Tim Miller gives his take on Donald Trump promoting Paul Ingrassia, the racist Twitter troll whose private texts about having a “Nazi streak” were so vile that even MAGA group chats were telling him to dial it back. The Senate refused to confirm him for a previous job and now he’s going to be deputy general counsel at the General Services Administration.

