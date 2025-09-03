Trump’s Deadline for Putin Was a Joke (w. Caolan Robertson)

Tim Miller is joined by Caolan Robertson to give us an update from Ukraine. Putin just blew past Trump’s “50-day deadline” and nothing changed. While Russia escalates strikes on EU and NATO-linked targets, Ukrainian kids are starting the school year in bunkers under drone fire. In Moscow, classrooms hand out rifles instead of flowers. On the frontlines, Ukraine is fighting back by targeting Russian oil refineries starving Putin’s war machine of cash.

