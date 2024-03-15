Michael Isikoff, co-author of Find Me the Votes: A Hard-Charging Georgia Prosecutor, a Rogue President, and the Plot to Steal an American Election, details some of the undercovered aspects of Trump's 2020 election subversion. The panel also discusses how the Biden reset is going.
Trump's Georgia Acts Were Even Worse Than You Thought
Trump's Georgia Acts Were Even Worse Than You Thought
Mar 15, 2024
Beg to Differ
Each week Mona Charen is joined by Linda Chavez, Bill Galston, Damon Linker, and a guest to discuss the news of the week in a respectful, rational forum.
Michael Isikoff
